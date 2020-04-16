Supriya Pathak Recalls Pankaj Kapoor's Advice When She Was In A Dilemma To Sign 'Khichdi'

The nationwide lockdown in India has put a halt on many on-going shoots of TV and films. But the channels and the makers are making sure that the people indoors get their dose of entertainment even amid the lockdown. After Ramayan and Mahabharat, popular sitcom Khichdi also started re-running on TV. Recently, Supriya Pathak, who played Hansa in Khichdi revealed she was in dilemma before singing the show.

Pankaj Kapoor's advice to Supriya Pathak

Her character Hansa has left a lasting impression on the audience of all age groups. Recently, while talking to a leading entertainment portal, Supriya Pathak revealed the reason why she was in a dilemma before choosing her part between Hansa and Jayshree. Supriya Pathak said that Hansa was way different as she is as a person. Later on, she also talked about the specific traits of her character and how she worked on them.

Further in the conversation, the 59-year-old actor said that she was in double mind because she was concerned about the screen time of Hansa. But later on, her mentor and husband Pankaj Kapoor helped her to clear her doubts. Pathak said that Pankaj Kapoor advised her to follow her guts and nod for the project if she wants to move with it.

Apart from the traits of Hansa, Supriya Pathak also praised the writing of the show and considered it as the backbone of the show. Giving credits to writer-director Aatish Kapadia and the producer of the show, JD Majethia, she said that they gave full freedom to the cast of Khichdi. Adding more to the same, she said that they knew what they wanted from the cast.

