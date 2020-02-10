Surbhi Chandna - Age, Career, Education And Everything About The 'Sanjivani' Star

Surbhi Chandna is amongst the most loved and celebrated television stars of India. Chandna has stolen many hearts when she played the character of Ishani Arora from Sanjivani (2019 reprise). Surbhi Chandna also bagged the fifth place in the list of top 50 sexiest Asian women. With her growing fame and the ever-increasing fandom, millenials now want to know more about the TV beauty. Here is everything you need to know about Surbhi Chandna-

All about the Indian Television star - Surbhi Chandna

What is Surbhi Chandna's age?

Surbhi Chandna was born on September 11, 1989. The diva is currently 30 years old. According to her date of birth, she belongs to Scorpio zodiac sign.

Surbhi Chandna's career as an actor

Surbhi Chandna started her career by appearing in a Television series Qubool Hai as Haya Imran Qureshi. Later, the star was seen in Vidya Balan starrer detective movie, Bobby Jasoos, as Aamna Khan. She gained a lot of fame for her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Now, she is rocking the role of Ishaani Arora in Sanjivani which also stars Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdip Kohli and more.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna never fails to give the perfect wedding outfit inspiration; see her pics

Surbhi Chandna education background

Chandna completed her Master of Business Administration from Atharva Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Surbhi is amongst the well-educated actors of the fraternity. She has reportedly always been a bright student.

Also Read | Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Mouni Roy prove pink is a happy colour, see pics

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna loves to wear red outfits and these pictures are proof; see her dapper looks

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna’s latest Zumba video will make you want to hit the dance floor right away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.