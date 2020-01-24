Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Zumba Video Will Make You Want To Hit The Dance Floor Right Away

After winning accolades as Annika in the show Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna is now garnering much appreciation for her performance as Dr Ishani in the show Sanjivani. Known to be a style icon and a fitness freak too, Surbhi often shares some exciting glimpses from her daily routine for her fans. She recently shared a video on her social media where she can be seen pulling off some badass zumba moves to a groovy Punjabi song. Surbhi also mentions in her caption how much she loves zumba as a form of exercise other than pilates. The actor is seen looking at her stylish best too in her fitness attire.

Surbhi is seen at her stylish best in the video

She has opted for a white and pink ganji top which she has paired with black pants. Surbhi has paired up the look with a colourful bandana along with black and yellow shoes. Recently Surbhi's close friend and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta also shared a stunning picture of them on his social media. In the picture, Surbhi can be seen looking stunning in a printed navy blue outfit. Vikas, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a checkered shirt which he paired with ripped black jeans.

Fans are excited for the new track of the show

Talking about the show Sanjivani, it is going to witness a new and exciting track post the leap. The show will now see Dr Ishani's gearing up for a new beginning after suffering from clinical depression. Fans are excited about this new phase in the show. Television actor Gaurav Chopra will also be an additional cast to this new track. Are you excited for the upcoming track? Let us know in the comments section.

Image and Video Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna Instagram and Vikas Gupta Instagram

