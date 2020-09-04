Surbhi Chandna Flaunting Her ‘terrifying’ Naagin Avatar Will Leave One In Splits, Watch

Surbhi Chandna has been garnering much love for the supernatural drama Naagin 5. The actor plays a shape-shifting serpent, Naageshwari in the show which also stars Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in pivotal roles. Apart from that, the actor keeps sharing fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the show and her recent post is not only hilarious to witness but will also increase the excitement surrounding the upcoming episodes of the show.

Surbhi Chandna shares a sneak-peek of the Naagin 5 set

The Ishqbaaaz actor recently took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of the Naagin 5 set. The actor immediately turned the camera towards herself and shareed her look from an upcoming episode. She can be seen sporting a printed kurta and below the waist, the actor has donned her Naagin costume. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said that she is extremely excited to turn into a Naagin. She also tries to fake scare her fans by muttering an 'Aarghh' sound while giving out a dramatic and funny expression. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Naagin 5 new promo out

On September 3, Surbhi's co-star Mohit took to his official Instagram handle to share a promo video of Naagin 5. In the video, Mohit’s and Surbhi’s characters, Jai and Bani, can be seen standing in the woods as they keep getting flashbacks from their previous life. The promo hinted that Surbhi and Mohit's characters may remember their past life soon. Going by the looks of the promo, Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit’s characters will be designed in today’s time. The three characters will not have any idea about their past connections, but their destiny has already been decided.

In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit will be seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, which will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience. The role of Surbhi's character's previous birth was essayed by Hina Khan. Take a look at the recent promo of the supernatural show.

