Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal’s Fun BTS Banter Is Unmissable; Watch Video

Surbhi Chandna shares a lovely rapport with all her co-stars. This can also be held true for her latest show, Naagin 5. The actor who is currently winning hearts for her portrayal as Bani in the supernatural drama recently shared a fun BTS video with her co-star Mohit Sehgal from the show.

Surbhi Chandna pulls Mohit Sehgal's leg

Talking about the same, Surbhi shared a video wherein she can be seen pulling Mohit's legs over the choice of his food. The video shows Mohit flaunting himself binging on chia pudding which according to him is healthy food. But Surbhi seems to be less enamored by this and wants him to instead have something tastier.

The hilarious video may make one root for their off-screen camaraderie too. The video has Mohit and Surbhi in a car wherein the latter can be seen sporting a floral printed kurta. Take a look at the video.

Mohit Sehgal shares a BTS video with Surbhi Chandna

Not only Surbhi but even Mohit made sure to take a fun jibe at his co-star. He shared a video wherein Surbhi can be seen all set to deliver a shot. The Ishqbaaaz actor can be seen muttering, 'Ready Order' in the video, and can be seen looking lovely in a printed kurta. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor captioned the video stating, 'Order Order, Surbhi Chandna is ready.' Take a look at the video shared by him.

Talking about the show Naagin 5's cast, Surbhi and Mohit made a grand entry in the show as Bani and Jai. Surbhi would be seen playing the role of reincarnation of Naageshwari while Mohit would be seen in the role of reincarnation of Hriday. The role of Nageshwari and Cheel Aakesh was played by Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the previous episodes.

The show will revolve around the history of Naageshwari, an Aadi Naagin who was separated from her lover because of a fight between Cheel and Naag. The story will also see a menacing antagonist Cheel Aakesh who is obsessed with Naageshwari and would do anything to be with her.

