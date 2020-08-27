Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandha Reveals Hina Khan Texted Her Saying, 'It's A Tough Show'

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the first look of the entry of a new Naagin, Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5. Ever since the news of Surbhi Chandna starring in the show has been out, fans have gone all out to express their excitement. And now, as Chandna ventures into the fantasy genre, the actor opened up about her worries and co-star Hina’s reaction as she stepped into her shoes.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, Surbhi was asked about how she went on to say 'yes' to the show. Surbhi replies saying that everyone is in such a place that when a show like Naagin comes their way, one really cannot say no. She added that she was unsure whether she would be able to do justice, as the serial comes with a successful past. But then the whole team has been backing her and are quite convinced that she can pull it off, hence she feels confident.

Chandna also went on to say that everyone who has been part of the show has done such a great job in their respective season, and naturally, there will be comparisons drawn among celebs. She said that she did have these apprehensions, but she never explored the fantasy genre. And that is when she thought that this was her moment to do it and grow as an artist.

The actor was further asked that since she is playing the reincarnated avatar of Hina Khan’s character, has Hina told her something. To which, Surbhi replies saying that Hina messaged her saying, ‘it’s a tough show baby’. She added that she has always admired Hina and her work, and they have also met at events.

Surbhi also said that Hina has been kind enough to invite her to her film’s premiere and also has this warmth and knowing that she would guide her too. Surbhi also wishes that she had the chance to share screen space with Hina Khan as it would have been fun.

About Naagin 5

The show took a quick turn to surprise the audience as three new roles were introduced to the show. According to the plot, Dheeraj, Hina, and Mohit were only part of the show for the first few episodes, and the rest of the story will be followed by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Their characters will be linked to an ancient story, and they will also have a triangle of love. Fans were excited about the plot being developed because of its intriguing elements. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

