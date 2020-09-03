'Naagin 5' Promo Out! Here's The First Look Of Surbhi Chandna & Mohit Sehgal From The Show

Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra were initially seen headlining the premiere episodes of Naagin 5. But, the three have already wrapped up their shoot and a new trio will be leading the season ahead. While Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing the character of the Naagin in Naagin 5, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will play the other lead characters in the supernatural daily soap. Recently, Mohit Sehgal has shared a promo of Naagin 5. Read further ahead.

Naagin 5 promo

Recently, on September 3, 2020, Mohit Sehgal took to his official Instagram handle to share a promo video of Naagin 5. In the video, Mohit Sehgal’s and Surbhi Chandna’s characters, Jai and Bani respectively can be seen standing in the woods as they keep getting flashbacks from their previous life.

Mohit Sehgal has captioned the promo, “Mil rahe hai Naag aur Naagin apne beete hue kal ke saath, Kya Jai aur Bani ko yaad aayegi apni adhuri mulakat? Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, sat - sun 8 pm only on @colorstv Anytime on @voot @officialsurbhic @itsmohitsehgal #jaibani #jaimathur”.

Going by the promo, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal’s characters will be designed in today’s time. The three characters will have no idea about their past connections, but their destiny would have already been decided. In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal, will be seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, that will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience.

Mohit Sehgal was last seen on television as a participant for the celebrity dance reality television show, Nach Baliye 9, where he participated with his wife and television actor, Sanaya Irani. Surbhi Chandna was last seen on the television screen in Star Plus’s popular show, Sanjeevani, that is the spin-off of an old daily soap with the same name. Sharad Malhotra was last seen in the daily soap, Muskaan.

