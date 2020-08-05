Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Her New Hairdo, Gets A Thumbs Up From Her Industry Pals

Surbhi Chandna is one celeb who always manages to entice her fans through her social media posts. From some stunning pictures of herself to some fun lockdown activities, the actor unveils it all to her fans. Recently, the actor flaunted her new hairdo on her social media and bowled her industry friends as well as her fans over with it.

Surbhi Chandna flaunts her new hairdo

The Ishqbaaaz actor also had an apt caption to go along with her post. Talking about the pictures, Surbhi can be seen looking like a visual delight as she flaunts her new curls. The actor has also gone for a new hair color which is further raising the glam quotient. She can be seen sporting a striped monochrome outfit while flaunting her radiant makeup and her flawless skin.

The Sanjivani actor captioned the post stating that the year 2020 was for once, very kind to her. She added that her fans should not forget that she still loves them. Not only did the actor manage to make her fans drool over her new hairdo but many of her pals from the TV industry could not stop from reacting to her hair transformation. TV actor Aashka Goradia reacted with a lovestruck emoji.

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani also commented using a red heart emoji. Shararat actor Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu also reacted to her picture calling it 'lovely.' Take a look at the pictures shared by Surbhi along with the reactions of her industry friends.

Surbhi Chandna's Rakshabandhan celebration with sister

Recently, Surbhi also shared her Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Pranavi Chandna on social media. She also shared a quirky caption with the post. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor pulled her sister's leg saying that it is only she who protects her sister instead of Pranavi.

She also shared some stunning pictures on her social media wherein she can be seen twinning in embellished maroon outfits with her sister. The actor can be seen as sporting statement accessories with traditional attire. For the unversed, Pranavi also acts as Surbhi's manager and they often give out some major sibling goals with their endearing bond.

