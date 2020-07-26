Surbhi Chandna's No-makeup Looks To Take Cues From For Post-quarantine

Currently, the whole world is on standstill due to the global pandemic. With the lockdown being announced for the fourth time, everyone seems to have accepted the fact, that staying at home is the best way to keep the virus at bay. However, even in such tough situations, Indian artists never fail to keep their fans entertained. Few celebrities are not only requesting people to stay indoors but also suggest ways on how they can make the most of this quarantine time. Television actor Surbhi Chandna has left no stone unturned in creating positivity.

Almost every other day, Surbhi proposed new ways of investing time, be it by trying her hand in the kitchen, or teaching how to do a coffee date at home, or by posting her work-out videos. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram feed is a treat for the eyes of the fans. Below listed are Surbhi Chandna's photos of some of her no-makeup looks that you can take cues from post-quarantine. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Chandna no-makeup looks

Surbhi Chandna can be seen posing in a sleeveless deep V-neck floral attire. She has worn golden and silver accessories around her neck and fingers. She has left her straight hair open giving them a centre partition and letting them flow naturally, giving them a messy look.

Surbhi Chandna can be seen posing in a brown colour top. She has worn black and white checkered pants at the bottom. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look.

Surbhi Chandna can be seen posing in a grey colour halter neck inner and a half sleeves yellow colour net top. She has left her wavy hair open and put a floral yellow colour hairband on them, giving them a messy look. Surbhi Chandna has opted for a no-makeup look.

