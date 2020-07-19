Did You Know Surbhi Chandna Made Her Bollywood Debut With Vidya Balan Before Her TV Shows?

Television actor Surbhi Chandna is best known for playing the role of Anika in the television show Ishqbaaaz. She reportedly made her Bollywood debut before choosing to do a television show. Surbhi Chandna made her Bollywood debut with a short role in Vidya Balan's movie.

Surbhi Chandna, after playing the role of Anika, also played the role of Dr Ishani in the second installation of the popular show Sanjeevani. Although the show did not have a great viewership, Surbhi Chandana was highly appreciated for her acting.

Surbhi Chandna's movie

Y’all should’ve have trusted Surbhi Chandna when she said this very line in Bobby Jasoos (2014). pic.twitter.com/ZCnQPg7hjE — a (@moonstruckswans) August 7, 2019

Reportedly, Surbhi Chandna played a small role in Vidya Balan starrer Bobby Jasoos. The movie which was released in 2014 featured Surbhi Chandna playing the role of Aamna Khan or Aditi. Surbhi Chandna’s bubbly character in the film Bobby Jasoos was much appreciated by her fans and became a huge hit.

Like most television actors, Surbhi Chandna is in the coronavirus lockdown as well, and has been urging her fans to stay indoors. She is often seen posting many pictures of many barefaced pictures on her social media account. It has been reported that the actor has been spending her time cooking delicious meals and working out while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Surbhi Chandana has a huge fan base and many loyal followers.

Last month, she took to her social media and posted a picture from her previous show Ishqbaaaz as the show completed four years. In the post, she mentioned that the show is very special to her. She also thanked the makers of the show saying that she is grateful for being a part of the show she even used a hashtag saying that she had the ‘Best Team’ to work with, in the show.

It has been recently reported that Surbhi Chandna is selected as the Sexiest Asian women of 2019, where she ranks 5th. She isn't the only television actor to make the list, TV actor Hina Khan is also a part of the list, where she ranks 3rd. She succeeds Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone who claimed the first and the second slot respectively. Surbhi Chandna left behind Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif who was voted the sixth Sexiest Asian women of 2019.

