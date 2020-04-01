Surbhi Chandna Misses Her Tan And Snorkelling Days Amidst Lockdown & This Post Proves It

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several television celebrities have taken to social media to share their daily updates about their quarantine life with fans. Surbhi Chandana has also been sharing some fun pictures and videos from her self isolation life which is keeping her fans super entertained. However, Surbhi Chandna's latest post is something with which one can surely relate to in this lockdown phase.

Surbhi Chandna slays in this throwback picture

Surbhi Chandna shared a super hot throwback picture of herself in a black and white striped bikini from her Maldives vacation. She can also be seen donning stylish glares along with flaunting her radiant skin and dewy makeup. But it is also the actor's caption which has caught the attention of all the fans. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's throwback picture.

Surbhi Chandna can be seen asking her fans in the caption if they also miss snorkelling as well as a beach tan during this COVID-19 lockdown phase. Her post is surely giving us some major beachy vibes and is making us want this ongoing quarantine phase to end soon. Surbhi's friends from the television fraternity, Sayantani Ghosh, Krisann Baretto and Disha Parmar also could not stop themselves from swooning over her look.

Surbhi Chandna recently shared a quirky social media post

If that is not all, Surbhi is also unleashing her quirky side on her social media during her quarantine phase. The Ishqbaaaz actor recently shared an adorable picture of herself from her bed wherein she wrote to wake her up after April 14, 2020. It seems that the Sanjivani actor is already bored with her lockdown phase and is waiting for it to end. Take a look at Surbhi's social media post.

Wake me up when 14th April Ends #lockdown pic.twitter.com/tkXxCl7qUD — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) March 30, 2020

