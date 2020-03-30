Sanjivani 2 Star, Surbhi Chandna's Twitter Selfie Says, "Wake Me Up When 14th April Ends"

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have taken to social media to share their daily updates with fans. The Sanjivani 2 star, Surbhi Chandana has also been sharing a number of pictures and clips from her self isolation life. She recently shared a selfie on her Twitter handle with a quirky caption which read “wake her up when 14th April Ends”. Read more about Sanjivani 2 star, Surbhi Chandana’s recent photo on Twitter.

Wake me up when 14th April Ends #lockdown pic.twitter.com/tkXxCl7qUD — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) March 30, 2020

Surbhi Chandana's social media post

Sanjivani 2 star, Subhi Chandana recently shared a selfie on her Twitter handle mentioning the COVID-19 lockdown. She mentions to wake her up on April 14 as the lockdown is reported to end on that day. She has also been sharing her work out sessions on her social media. The actor is keeping her fans entertained with her fun posts. Here are some posts from her social media handles. Check the fun posts below:

#postworkoutface Number 2

Number 1 happened in the morning with Jhadu Bartan and Dusting today 🥶 pic.twitter.com/yHoTcvflPI — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) March 27, 2020

Staring out for reasons we all know and don’t forget to keep that 😊 on #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/TF4zSrm45E — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) March 25, 2020

