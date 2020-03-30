The Debate
Sanjivani 2 Star, Surbhi Chandna's Twitter Selfie Says, "Wake Me Up When 14th April Ends"

Television News

Sanjivani 2 stars, Surbhi Chandna recently took to her Instagram to share a selfie while she is staying indoor during the COVID-19 lockdown. See picture

Sanjivani 2

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have taken to social media to share their daily updates with fans. The Sanjivani 2 star, Surbhi Chandana has also been sharing a number of pictures and clips from her self isolation life. She recently shared a selfie on her Twitter handle with a quirky caption which read “wake her up when 14th April Ends”. Read more about Sanjivani 2 star, Surbhi Chandana’s recent photo on Twitter.

Surbhi Chandana's social media post

Sanjivani 2 starSubhi Chandana recently shared a selfie on her Twitter handle mentioning the COVID-19 lockdown. She mentions to wake her up on April 14 as the lockdown is reported to end on that day. She has also been sharing her work out sessions on her social media. The actor is keeping her fans entertained with her fun posts. Here are some posts from her social media handles. Check the fun posts below:

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 11: Ishaani Is About To Confess Her Love For NV

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 12: Ishaani Tries To Confess Her Love To NV But Fails

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Actor Surbhi Chandna Posts A Heartfelt Note As The Show Airs Its Last Episode

 

 

