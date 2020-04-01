Bhumi Pednekar & Surbhi Chandna Ace The Ruffled Ensemble Look With Grace

Bollywood celebrities are known for creating major style statements and trends by flaunting every possible look effortlessly. Be it ruffles or sleeve drama, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off the desired ensemble right. Bhumi Pednekar and Surbhi Chandna carried the trend of ruffles ahead as they pulled off two different patterns of gowns complemented with ruffles. Here's a look at both Bhumi Pednekar and Surbhi Chandna's ruffled gown looks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a beautiful pink ruffled gown for a photoshoot. The actor's gown was complemented with a mesh neck detailing and ruffles all over the flare of the gown. She accessorised the look with diamond-studded earrings. For her makeup, she kept it subtle with a nude makeup palette and complemented it with a middle-parted ponytail with hair strands left open on her face.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna opted for a green tube gown for a photoshoot. The actor's dress was complemented with mesh and ruffled detailing all over. She accessorised her look with long golden diamond-studded earrings and an array of black rings. For her glam, she pulled off a winged eyeliner, green eyeshadow, and nude lip colour. She completed her look with open hair. Her gown had a beautiful accentuated waist look that was attached to a long ruffled flare.

