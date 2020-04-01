The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bhumi Pednekar & Surbhi Chandna Ace The Ruffled Ensemble Look With Grace

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar wore a pink ruffled gown for a photoshoot. Interestingly, her gown had a slight resemblance to that of Surbhi Chandna. See their pictures.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood celebrities are known for creating major style statements and trends by flaunting every possible look effortlessly. Be it ruffles or sleeve drama, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off the desired ensemble right. Bhumi Pednekar and Surbhi Chandna carried the trend of ruffles ahead as they pulled off two different patterns of gowns complemented with ruffles. Here's a look at both Bhumi Pednekar and Surbhi Chandna's ruffled gown looks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a beautiful pink ruffled gown for a photoshoot. The actor's gown was complemented with a mesh neck detailing and ruffles all over the flare of the gown. She accessorised the look with diamond-studded earrings. For her makeup, she kept it subtle with a nude makeup palette and complemented it with a middle-parted ponytail with hair strands left open on her face. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's super-hit dialogues from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna opted for a green tube gown for a photoshoot. The actor's dress was complemented with mesh and ruffled detailing all over. She accessorised her look with long golden diamond-studded earrings and an array of black rings. For her glam, she pulled off a winged eyeliner, green eyeshadow, and nude lip colour. She completed her look with open hair. Her gown had a beautiful accentuated waist look that was attached to a long ruffled flare.

Also Read| Sanjivani 2 star, Surbhi Chandna's Twitter selfie says, "Wake me up when 14th April Ends"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also Read| 'Time to stand together': Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar pledge to contribute to PM CARES

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar receives an ‘I love you’ from a Bollywood celeb on her latest post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Tigress
TIGRESS ST-10 GIVES BIRTH TO CUB