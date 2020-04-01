Amidst During Coronavirus Lockdown, This One Thing Is Keeping Surbhi Chandna 'sane'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities share their daily updates on social media to keep fans enthralled. The Sanjivani 2 star, Surbhi Chandana took to her Instagram on Tuesday night to reveal one of the things that keep her sane during the COVID-19 lockdown. Here's what it is:

Surbhi Chandna shares what keeps her sane during a lockdown

Surbhi Chandna is a social sensation as her posts time and again storm the internet. To maintain a hurly-burly schedule at home, Suirbhi Chandna reveals that a good work out is kind of keeping her sane during the Coronavirus lockdown. She then exclaims that there are other things too, but... Check out Surbhi Chandna's videos here.

Surbhi Chandna is the new chef in her house, as the actor also keeps herself occupied by making new South-Indian dishes at home. In the caption, Surbhi also says that it is been a while that she has cooked. Check it out here:

