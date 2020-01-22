Surbhi Chandna Looks Her Radiant Best As Dr Ishani In The New 'Sanjivani' Montage

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. She has won many hearts with her stint in the show Sanjivani. Surbhi essays the role of the disciplined and fiesty Dr Ishani and her character has become a household name. Fans also love her chemistry with her co-star Namit Khanna. Fans fondly call them 'SidIsha' and they are being touted as one of the most popular on-screen couples in the television. The show is currently geared up for a new track post the leap. Surbhi recently shared a new montage of her character Dr Ishani.

Surbhi looks ravishing in the new montage

The montage will make the fans even more excited for this new phase in the show. The montage has Surbhi as Dr Ishani sporting a peach coloured printed kurta. She paired up the look with her lovely locks left open and radiant makeup. Surbhi's fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the new twists and turns which will grace the show post the leap. The viewers are especially excited for the evolution of Surbhi's character which has gone through some tribulations in some of the latest episodes. The makers have also roped in television actor Gaurav Chopra to be a part of the show post the leap.

Gaurav Chopra has joined the star cast of Sanjivani

Gaurav also spoke about working with Surbhi in a recent interview with an online portal. He said that she is a vivacious and an effervescent actor. He revealed that they have done some emotional scenes together and Surbhi has already managed to impress him. He also added that Surbhi has already got a hang of her complexed character. It will be interesting to witness what Gaurav's entry will bring in the show. According to media reports, Gaurav's character will bring in a unique love triangle between Dr Ishani and Dr Sid's character. Are you excited for the upcoming track? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

