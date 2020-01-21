Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Her Pottery Skills As She Introduces The New Phase Of 'Sanjivani'

Sanjivani is one of the most popular shows in the Indian television sphere and fans have been loving it for the unique subject and the fine performances. Surbhi Chandna has been garnering loads of accolades for her performance as Dr Ishani in the show. It seems that the show has many more surprises in store for its viewers. The show will soon enter a new phase and take a leap and fans are excited for the new track. Surbhi recently took to her social media to give a glimpse of her new look from the show and also flaunted her impressive pottery skills at the same time.

Surbhi shared a video where she can be seen trying her hand into pottery and is looking lovely in a lime green, floral printed dress. Her caption will also make the fans super excited for the new phase of the show. She also hinted towards a 'New Ishani' in her caption which clearly means the viewers will witness some different facets of her character. The current track is showing the marriage sequence of Dr Ishani and Dr Sid. But there is some high octane drama lurking around the corner which will pave the way for this new phase in the show.

Fans love the chemistry between Surbhi and Namit

Meanwhile fans are also loving the infectious chemistry of Surbhi and Namit Khanna on the show. The fans are fondly calling them as 'SidIsha' and they are being touted as one of the most good-looking on-screen pairs on Indian televison. Surbhi also introduced the masses to the new montage of Sanjivani which has increased the excitement for the new track even more. It will be interesting to see what fate has for Dr Ishani post the leap. According to media reports, television actor Gaura Chopra will also be joining the cast of Sanjivani very soon. His character will reportedly cause a love triangle between Ishani and Sid.

