Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry. She has a humongous fan following who not only admire her for her acting skills, but also love to take fashion inspiration from her. Her most recent photoshoot is a perfect blend of evergreen colour palletes with contemporary hues. From red to a sea blue lehenga, she carried every look with effortless grace. These photos of Surbhi Chandna will make leave you highly inspired.

Surbhi Chandna is giving major bride goals in this latest picture

Surabhi Chandna is known to experiment with her looks and likes to have fun with her outfits. This wedding season, she gave her fans major Indian outfit goals. Among a series of photographs that she shared on her Instagram handle, in one of them she is wearing denim instead of lehenga. She captioned it saying, "This is how i shoot my close-ups when the Lehanga is bada mehanga 😛#shaadispecial #behindthescenes #heavylehenga #kunalbhanphotoghraphy".

On the professional front, Surbhi made her debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She then went on to play a parallel lead in Qubool Hai. Surbhi also starred in Vidya Balan starrer Bobby Jasoos. She played the lead in Star Plus' show Ishqbaaz. Currently, she stars in Sanjivani 2.

