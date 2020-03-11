The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Surbhi Chandna Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In These Yellow Outfits; See Pictures

Television News

Surbhi loves to wear yellow colour outfits, as it's evident. So, to prove her love for the yellow colour, here are some of her posts, flaunting the colour-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is popular for the role she plays in show’s like Star Plus' Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz. She is known for her popular character Anika in the Television show Ishqbaaz, where she was paired opposite actor Nakul Mehta. According to reports, Surbhi Chandna was voted as the sexiest women of Asia in the year 2017.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Casual Outfits Are All The Inspiration You Need To Step Out In Style; See

Surbhi, along with her amazing and talented acting skills is also known for her fashion sense. Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram is always flooded with her impeccable pictures and unique style file. It is observed that Surbhi loves to wear yellow colour outfits. So, to prove her love for the yellow colour, here are some of her outfits that are simply stunning. Check them out here-

Surbhi Chandna looks beautiful in these yellow outfits

Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in this yellow crop top and bell-bottom pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Surbhi looks pretty in this yellow traditional outfit which is a palazzo dress and the earring that matched beautifully with her outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Photos Will Make You Want To Go For A Beach Vacation

Surbhi Chandna is wearing a V-neck yellow short dress with white sneakers and a perfect curly hairstyle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Yellow and black combination short dress looks amazing on Surbhi with the off-shoulder look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

A turtle-neck yellow top with blue jeans looks elegant on Surbhi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Inspires Her Fans To Stay Fit With These Workout Videos!

Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in this turtle-neck yellow sweater top and jeans with a muffler and boots of animal print. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Surbhi Chandna in this yellow tube dress with a lace in the neck looks ravishing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Starrer Ishqbaaz's Best #Shivika Moments That Fans Still Can't Get Over

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS