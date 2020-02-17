Surbhi Chandna Starrer Ishqbaaz's Best #Shivika Moments That Fans Still Can't Get Over

Surbhi Chandna is a well-known Indian television actor. She rose to fame because of her role as Annika in Star Plus’s very popular serial, Ishqbaaz, alongside actor Nakuul Mehta, who played the role of Shivaay. The audience accepted the on-screen couple with complete warmth and open hands.

The serial made them the household name, giving Surbhi and Chandna immense popularity on the work front. Ishqbaaz premiered on June 27, 2016, and went off-air on March 15, 2019, on the channel, StarPlus. However, fans still don’t seem to have gotten over the fact that their favourite couple, Annika and Shivaay, don’t exist anymore. Here are the best moments of #Shivika that fans still can't get over. Read ahead to know more-

Best moments of #Shivika that fans can’t get over

Shivaay kissing annika's hands when he wanted to say sorry is so precious 🤧😭#shivika pic.twitter.com/2WHHZ3xZJi — gunjan✨ (@ShivaayXannika) February 16, 2020

This is one of my all-time favorite scenes. It's just plain sweet❤️No one has seen him the way she does.



Makes me feel all warm and fuzzy🥰#Shivika #Ishqbaaaz pic.twitter.com/7Y2L3ExYEi — Mon💋 (@asliwaalimon) February 16, 2020

A long journey of SSO from Pic 1 to Pic 2.....

It still gives you the goosebumps that he was the same person who was a beast towards Annika.

But then he was the one who can feel himself to break in Annika's arm.

A well shown journey of a character onscreen💓#ishqbaaaz#shivika pic.twitter.com/YSeu8JijFM — Rubab (@Rubab47971525) February 16, 2020

Surbhi and Nakuul quit the show after it took a generation leap. Ishqbaaz chronicles the story of three brothers - Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra, who share an unbreakable bond despite their dysfunctional family. Their loyal regime and business standards bring in many hurdles along their way, but nothing breaks the bond they share. Annika and Shivaay leave no stone unturned to fix every problem coming their way. In their journey, every obstacle proves to bring the two closer. Fans still share that they want to see Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna again on screen together. On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta is currently a part of the web series titled Bae Control and Surbhi Chandna is a part of the daily soap titled Sanjivini.

