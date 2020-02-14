Surbhi Chandna's Photos Will Make You Want To Go For A Beach Vacation

Surbhi Chandna is an Indian Television actor who made an impact with her roles as Dr. Ishani Arora from Sanjivani & Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. She is an active fashion enthusiast and styles to impress. The actor also has a huge presence on social media where she uploads pictures from her day-to-day life. Let us take a stroll down memory lane and check out some of the best pictures from her beach holidays.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt 'can't Wait' To Watch 'Angrezi Medium', Says The Trailer Is 'too Good'

Surbhi Chandna's beach holiday pictures that are goals to travel lovers

Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing in the white poncho she is wearing over a swimsuit. She can be seen standing by the beach with her hair tied back and wearing shades. This picture will give major travel goals to people waiting for a vacation.

Surbhi looks absolutely breathtaking in this above picture. She clicked a selfie wearing cool shades and a blue and white striped bikini. She left her hair loose and applied red lipstick.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut Gains 10 Kg For Her Upcoming Film 'Thalaivi'

Surbhi Chandna looks sizzling in the above picture as she is clicked gazing into the ocean. She is wearing a beige coloured backless tank crop top and black shorts. She kept her hair loose and added funky blue sunglasses.

Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as she flaunts her abs by the beach. She is wearing casual beachwear and rocking it with ease and grace. Fans cannot take their eyes off of this picture.

Read Also: Kiara Advani, Shruti Hassan & Rakul Preet Spread 'self-love' Message On Valentine's Day

Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in the red top and black shorts. With red lips and wet hair, she rounded off the beach look perfectly. Surbhi Chandna surely knows how to get clicked by the cameras.

Read Also: Disha Patani Gifts THIS To Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff On Valentine’s Day; Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.