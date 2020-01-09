Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta In Similar Shimmery Outfits Leave Fans Swooning

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta played the popular role of Shivaay and Annika in the widely admired daily soap titled Ishqbaaz. Even though Ishqbaaz commenced in 2018, fans have not got over Surbhi and Nakuul's sizzling chemistry.

Known by their popular name Shivika, videos and photographs of the duo still hit the internet regularly. Nakuul and Surbhi recently caught all the eyeballs, while they sported similar shimmery outfits. Have a look at who donned it better!

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta twin

Surbhi Chandna, in November, sported a one-shouldered shimmer blouse with red frilly pants. Her hair looked straightened and makeup was bold. She shared a series of photographs, flaunting her bold eye makeup and dainty accessories. Her Ishqbaaz co-stars Mreenal and Mansi dropped their comments on her snaps.

On the other hand, on Christmas Eve, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself at the airport. Donning a similar shimmery jacket, Nakuul posed for the camera at ease. His dazzling jacket was much-loved by fans and received pouring comments from the same. He captioned the picture saying, 'minimalist airport looks'.

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna have been busy with their own projects in the industry. After his phenomenal performance in the web series titled Bae Control, Nakuul Mehta is gearing up for his next titled Never Kiss Your Best Friend that will premiere on Zee5 on January 20, 2020. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna is a part of the daily soap Sanjivini, which has been doing great with the audience.

