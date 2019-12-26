The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Of Asim Riaz Start A Hashtag #JeetegaTohAsimHi In His Support

Television News

Bigg Boss 13: The fans of Asim Riaz have taken to Twitter and have started a hashtag which says #JeetegaTohAsimHi in his support. Read here to know why.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been reaching new heights. Due to the love and support of fans, the series was extended for a month. But the major changer over time is that Asim Raiz, who no one believed in, has won many hearts by the end of the season. The young and enthusiastic model has impressed fans of all ages with the conduct he has shown in the house. In the episode that happened on December 25, 2019, the house was divided into 2 groups. Group A consisted of Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Shefali Jariwala while team B had Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Vikas Aditya Singh, and Madhurima Tuli.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Says Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are ''well-behaved''

The task assigned to the groups was to serve the guests who had arrived at the house. The task was enjoyed by the fans, but Asim’s behaviour during this task won many hearts. He was very polite and caring towards all the guests in the house. He also accepted defeat and wished the other participants well. This gesture of his won hearts of many fans. The fans also started a hashtag which says #JeetegaTohAsimHi. Take a look at the fans' support here.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla's Timeline In BB House

#JeetegaTohAsimHi

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Paras Chhabra And Asim Riaz's Timeline In The BB House

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship Goes Kaput Again?

 

 

Published:
