Hina Khan Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput By Crooning A 'Chhichhore' Song

Everyone is well-versed by the fact that late Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few Television actors who made it big in the Hindi film industry. Thus, as soon as the devastating news of his death broke the internet on June 14, 2020, not only Bollywood celebrities but several television celebrities were also left aghast and mourned the death of one of the most talented leading actors of Bollywood in contemporary times. One of the television industry's leading ladies who recently marked her debut in Bollywood, Hina Khan also paid her tribute to the late actor by crooning one of Sushant's songs from his last release, Chhichhore.

Hina Khan pays homage to Sushant Singh Rajput

The entire nation came to a standstill after the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke. Several television actors and colleagues of Sushant, including Hina Khan, Karan Kundra, and Karanvir Bohra to name a few gave their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. A lot of celebrities including Hina Khan are still shaken by the fact that the Kai Po Che actor is no more with us and has bid goodbye to the world forever.

After expressing how badly she is trying to get over Sushant's untimely death, the Hacked actor, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories yet again, but this time around, to pay her tribute to the late actor by singing one of his popular songs titled Khairiyat from his last superhit film, Chhichhore. Later, one of her fan clubs also posted the video on their Instagram feed.

Check out Hina's video below:

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has sparked a debate on nepotism on social media with fans blaming some of the popular filmmakers and actors for not giving Sushant the credit that he deserved. Joining the bandwagon was Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal, who took to his Twitter handle and expressed his thoughts about the on-going debate.

Rocky called out the 'herd mentality' in the film industry and lashed out writing, "There is a herd mentality in the people with background n position who practice ‘Gang-Mentality’. They do what their parents did and their kids will do it no matter what. This demand n supply curve can only be tilted and perhaps changed by us, the demand. The audience! #Think". Later, Hina Khan also retweeted her boyfriend's tweet and urged her fans to think about it.

Check out the tweet below:

