Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of How To Workout With Yoga Ball In Right Way

Hina Khan, on June 18, shared glimpses of how she performed her work out with the help of a yoga ball. Hina could be seen following the instructions of her trainer whose noise could be heard in the backdrop. As seen in the photos, Khan dons a pink tank top along with a pair of quirky gym shorts.

Also Read | Hina Khan Furious Over Comparisons With Shivangi Joshi, Says 'stop This Culture'

Here are Hina Khan's photos

(Snips from Hina Khan's Instagram story)

Hina Khan also shared a slew of happy pictures on her social media handle. She wrote, "You are always welcome, under my Umbrella." Once again, television actor Nakuul Mehta took a dig on her and commented, "Thodi jagah milegi, madam?" In the photos, the Lines actor looks as pretty as ever in a polka dot dress with an umbrella in her hand. Not to miss how the actor always glams up her look with a hairband.

Also Read | Hina Khan meets beau Rocky Jaiswal 'after ages'; shares a cute selfie

Also Read |Hina Khan Shares Heartwarming Poem Penned By Rocky Jaiswal, Says 'such Is Life'

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor earlier also shared a glimpse of how he sweat it out by pulling motor-like equipment while performing her upper body exercise. In the clip, Hina Khan can be seen standing on circular equipment with strings attached to it. She shows how to perform challenging squat exercises. Once again, with the instructions of her fitness trainer, Shefali Shirke, Hina Khan performed her exercises with utmost dedication.

Hina Khan's gym wear is the highlight of her workout videos. In the clip, she is seen wearing a stylish three fourth-sleeved white crop top along with a pair of royal blue shorts. With a neat hair bun and a neon-coloured bandana, Khan looks perfect. Actors Rohit Roy and Pooja Banerjee also dropped endearing comments on Hina Khan's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan on Wednesday night shared a heartwarming poem penned down by Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram feed. In the poem, Rocky had expressed his thoughts about 'Life'. The post featured an old man walking all alone, in an isolated serene area amid the greenery. Hina Khan wrote, "Such is life". Fans flooded the comments section with hearts and love. Here's a look at Rocky Jaiswal's poem written in Hindi shared by Hina.

Also Read | Arjun Bijlani Urges Fans To Read Sushant's Sister Shweta's Note; Says 'Be Compassionate'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.