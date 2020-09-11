Surbhi Chandna Receives An Overwhelming Birthday Surprise On The Sets Of 'Naagin 5', Watch

Surbhi Chandna is celebrating her birthday today, i.e. on September 11, 2020. While fans have been showering warm birthday wishes for the actor, she was in for a delightful surprise on this happy occasion on the sets of her supernatural show Naagin 5. The Sanjivani actor was welcomed to her vanity van adorned with balloons and streamers on her special day.

Also Read: Naagin 5' New Promo: Surbhi Chandna Promises A Gripping Twist In Tale; Watch Video

Surbhi Chandna's birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets

For the unversed, the actor is having a working birthday as she is currently busy shooting for her show Naagin 5. The actor shared a video on her Instagram story which showed her receiving an elaborate and delightful surprise on her birthday. The video shared by Surbhi begins with her stating that when she came on the set, she found this. The actor then pans the camera towards 'Happy Birthday' messages written all over her vanity van.

She also showed the inside of her van which was decked up with red balloons, streamers, and glitters. Some of her pictures could be seen hanging from the balloon decor. The actor can be seen thanking her fan, Nonu who she states is more like her family member for these lovely surprises. She also tells her fans that last year, Nonu came all the way from Delhi to meet her on her birthday. At the end of the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor can be seen removing her mask and say, 'Happy Birthday To Me.' Take a look at the video.

Also Read: Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna Wishes 'close Friend' Karan On His Birthday; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna shares Naggin 5 new promo

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Surbhi shared a new promo of her show Naagin 5. Through the caption, the actor expressed that the upcoming twist in the show would be very exciting. In the clip, her character Bani recollects how Jay had passed away and curses Veer that she will demolish his dynasty. Bani and Veer then indulge in an ugly fight and the former slaps him hard.

As Veer falls on the ground, a chandelier goes on to fall on his face. However, after a gush of wind, Bani is also shocked to see someone new. She then turns around and notices someone. The latest promo hints at a new entry, but the video does not reveal the new character. Sharing the clip, the Ishqbaaaz actor wrote, "This latest twist will Khiskhao your Pairo tale ki Zameen. So do not forget to watch Naagin 5."

Also Read: Hina Khan Vs Surbhi Chandna: Whom Do Fans Like More As New 'Naagin' In 'Naagin 5'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.