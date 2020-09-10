'Naagin 5' New Promo: Surbhi Chandna Promises A Gripping Twist In Tale; Watch Video

On Thursday afternoon, Surbhi Chandna shared a new promo of her show Naagin 5. Through the caption, the actor expressed that the upcoming twist in the show would be exciting. In the clip, Bani recollects how Jay had passed away and curses Veer that she will demolish his dynasty. Bani and Veer indulge in an ugly fight and the former slaps him hard. As Veer falls on the ground, a chandelier falls on his face. However, after a gush of wind, Bani is shocked to see someone new. She turns around and notices someone.

The latest promo hints at a new entry, but the video does not reveal the character. Sharing the clip, Surbhi Chanda wrote, "This latest twist will Khiskhao your Pairo tale ki Zameen. So do not forget to watch Naagin 5." As soon as Surbhi's post was up, fans gushed to express excitement. A user wrote, "That slap though, excited for upcoming." Many fans wrote that they can't wait to watch the show. Take a look at the gripping video below:

Naagin 5 new promo

Surbhi Chandna recently shared a BTS video from Naagin 5. In the video, the actor was seen practising her Tandava sequence with her co-star Mohit Sehgal. The duo practised the steps in their vanity van. While Surbhi was seen donning her Naagin costume, Mohit Sehgal pulled off the Aadi Naag look. Both the stars also wore masks. The caption on Surbhi's post read, "When one stresses over the Tandav. We do umpteen rehearsals and finally when we get it right.. the END is our Happy Dance #dontmisstheend #jaibani #naagin5." Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Mreenal Deshraj and Mansi Srivastava couldn't stop laughing. Whereas, Mohit was also quick to comment on the post. He wrote, "Total madness."

Naagin 5 updates

Naagin 5 chronicles the story of love and hatred. The show depicts how Naageshwari, an Aadi Naagin was separated from her lover because of a fight between Cheel and Naag. And now, Bani has come back to take revenge from Veer, who killed her lover- Jay. However, antagonist Cheel Aakesh is obsessed with Naageshwari and would get into any lengths to be with her.

