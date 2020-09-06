Hina Khan Vs Surbhi Chandna: Whom Do Fans Like More As New 'Naagin' In 'Naagin 5'?

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 has been making headlines ever since its inception. With two leading ladies of the television industry, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chadna, playing the same character in the highly-anticipated fifth season of the fantasy drama, ardent fans were quick to draw comparisons between Hina and Surbhi.

Netizens compare Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna in 'Naagin 5'

For the unversed, Hina Khan had been a part of the fifth season of Naagin for only three episodes. Although fans were quite disappointed after realising that Hina had a stint in Naagin 5, many very rejoiced when it was announced that Surbhi Chandna will be taking over the role instead, as her reincarnation. Initially, Naagin 5's cast was headlined by Hina, alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. However, now, the show's lead cast will be headlined by Surbhi alongside Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

Meanwhile, the internet was taken by surprise when it was revealed that Surbhi will be playing the incarnation of Nageshwari, played by Hina in Naagin 5's initial episodes. As both the leading ladies enjoy a massive fan base across the country, it would be safe to say that comparisons were inevitable. The internet has been divided into two groups, with one rooting for Hina as the best Naagin while another rooting for Surbhi. However, both ladies have had a successful career trajectory in the entertainment industry.

Hina Khan as Naagin

Hina Khan has been clear about not wanting to do television for a while in several interviews after she recently marked her debut in Bollywood with Hacked. However, it was because of Ekta Kapoor that Khan agreed on doing a stint in Naagin 5. The show definitely benefitted from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's appearance as it topped the TRP charts in no time. She also received heaps of praise from the audience for her exemplary performance as Nageshwari in the show. Check out Hina's look as Naagin below:

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin

Surbhi Chandna became a household name after her portrayal of Anika is Ishqbaaaz. Later, she also starred alongside several prolific actors in Star Plus' Sanjivani. Now, millions of fans of Chandna are extremely excited to see her as the brand new Naagin in TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's Naagin look below:

(Image credit: Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan Instagram)

