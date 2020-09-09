'Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna Wishes 'close Friend' Karan On His Birthday; See Pics

Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram to wish a close friend on the occasion of his birthday. She posted a picture of her friend, Karan Sharma, along with a sweet note putting forth her best wishes for him. She also put up a video with him along with another picture taken on a sunny day at the beach. The picture showcases the adorable bond that the two friends share while also indicating through the pictures that they have numerous memories together.

Surbhi Chandna wishes a friend

Television actor Surbhi Chandna of Naagin 5 fame recently posted a bunch of pictures and videos wishing close friend Karan Sharma on the occasion of his birthday. She posted a picture of him at a busy restaurant while wishing him through a note. In the picture, he was seen dressed in a khaki coat while he held a lit candle in his hand. He seems to be looking away while the candid picture was clicked.

In the note put up by Surbhi Chandna, she has mentioned that Karan Sharma makes her every day special. She has sent out hugs and kisses while wishing him a happy birthday. Have a look at the picture on Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram here.

In the next Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna has put up a sweet video with Karan Sharma as she wishes him through social media. In the video, she has taken a casual yet fun video with him while Happy Birthday by DJ BoBo plays in the background of the video. She has also mentioned that his birthday falls on her favourite date as ‘11’ is her favourite number. Have a look at a snip from the video here.

In the next picture posted, Surbhi Chandna has added a picture from the beach while wishing him on this special day. She is seen dressed in a floral top and a pair of jeans while she poses with Karan for the cameras. The sunny surroundings make the picture even more special. Have a look.

Surbhi Chandna has lately been gaining a lot of appreciation for her work on the Colors show, Naagin 5. She is seen playing the lead role of Ichadaari Naagin on the show, alongside talented co-stars like Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. The latest instalment has been ranking well on the TRP charts, hence leaving an impact on the audience.

