Surbhi Chandna Reveals Her Favourite Form Of Exercise

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Jagga Jasoos actor is also an internet sensation today. The actor has many Instagram followers and posts many pictures in order to keep fans updated. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Surbhi Chandna revealed her favourite form of exercise. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Chandna revealed her favourite form of exercise

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Surbhi spoke about how she keeps herself so fit. The actor said that she loves to keep fit by doing Zumba. She said that she hates working out. The only kind of exercise Surbhi enjoys is dance, she said. Zumba is one of her favourite dance forms, Surbhi added. Surbhi Chandna prefers to do Zumba in her room for about 40-45 minutes, said Surbhi.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus in India, the government has ordered a 21-days lockdown in the country. Hence, people are trying new ways to keep themselves engaged during this period. Actor Surbhi Chandna took to her social media account to post a video of performing a perfect plank. She had earlier shared that she has resorted to online lessons to keep their fitness routine going. With her latest video, it seems her efforts are paying off.



Surbhi Chandna has been quite active on her Instagram account posting about her quarantine diaries. She can be seen eating a hearty meal, cooking, singing or simply lazying around and posting throwback pictures of herself. The actor recently posted a picture of herself helping her mother in the kitchen.

