Surbhi Chandna Nails The Planks In Her Latest Instagram Video Amid Lockdown; See Here

Celebs are trying to make the most out of their time at home during the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. They are taking up hobbies like painting, baking, cooking, singing or even doing household chores to keep the boredom away and also entertain their fans. Recently, actor Surbhi Chandna made sure to give some major fitness goals even during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Surbhi Chandna masters planks

Due to the spread of Coronavirus in India, the government has ordered a 21-days lockdown in the country. Hence, people are trying new ways to keep themselves engaged during this period. Actor Surbhi Chandna took to her social media account to post a video of performing a perfect plank. She had earlier shared that she has resorted to online lessons to keep their fitness routine going. With her latest video, it seems her efforts are paying off.

Also Read: Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

Clad in a tank top and slacks, Surbhi Chandna also made sure she looks fabulous while at her planking attempts. She also added a caption to her video saying she has dedicated her evenings to fitness and workouts. She said, "Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that include different props i never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank".

Also Read: Lionel Messi Works Out With Son In Adorable Moment During Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna has been quite active on her Instagram account posting about her quarantine diaries. She can be seen eating a hearty meal, cooking, singing or simply lazying around and posting throwback pictures of herself. Take a look:

Also Read: Yash Raj Films To Support 15,000 Cine Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read: Coronavirus In India: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone & BSNL To Give Extra Talktime; Know Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.