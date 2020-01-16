Surbhi Chandna Opts For A Glamorous Shoot To Thank Her 2.5 Million Followers, See Pics

Surbhi Chanda, who is winning the hearts of fans with her incredible performance in Sanjivani, is also known by her popular name Anikka amongst the audience. Surbhi won many awards and accolades for playing the role of Anikka in the famous daily soap titled Ishqbaaz.

Ever since then, she has become a social sensation and never fails to impress her fans with her personal and professional whereabouts. On January 10, Surbhi's Instagram handle hit 2.5 million followers and she made sure to thank her fans in a unique way.

Surbhi Chandna opts for a stunning photoshoot to thank her 2.5 million followers

Surbhi Chandna leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing her fans with her social media updates. Fans often drool over her and Namit Khanna's off-screen chemistry, while Surbhi shares videos of the same from the sets of Sanjivani.

Surbhi recently hit the bar high with her Instagram following. On striking 2.5 million followers, Surbhi Chandna opted for a glamorous photoshoot to thank her fans. Donning a green attire, her bold green eye makeup caught all the attention. Fans posted their happy comments on her pictures.

In the caption, she wrote, 'Love to my 2.5 million babies'. Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Sonyaa Ayodhya, her Ishqbaaz co-stars and many popular faces congratulated Surbhi Chandna for the same. Have a look at her shoot photographs:

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna's daily soap Sanjivani has been doing great with the audience and critics alike. The serial has been topping all the charts as Sid proposes Ishaani and the two come up with an ingenious plan to trap Vardhan. The duo will now make sure that Vardhan spills the beans.

