Surbhi Chandna Sports Bold Lip Colours With Sheer Grace; See Pics

Television News

Surbhi Chandna is considered one of the most famous Indian TV stars, who is also noted for her style. Check out her best bold lip colours.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film, Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skillful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor’s Instagram is filled with fashionable snaps that feature bold lip shades. Therefore, we have compiled some of her bold and gorgeous lip shades to take inspiration from:

Here are Surbhi Chandna's best looks in which she has worn bold lip shades 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Shares A BTS Video Of How She Aced The "Mirchi Khane Wala Scene"; WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Starrer Ishqbaaz's Best #Shivika Moments That Fans Still Can't Get Over

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read: Surbhi Chandna's Casual Outfits Are All The Inspiration You Need To Step Out In Style; See

Also read: Surbhi Chandna's Casual Denim Looks Are Worth Replicating

 

 

Published:
