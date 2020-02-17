Surbhi Chandna Shares A BTS Video Of How She Aced The "Mirchi Khane Wala Scene"; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most beloved television actresses who always gives her 100 per cent to ace the character that she portrays. The entertainer is currently seen as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani 2, Star Plus' popular medical-drama. Additionally, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's new jodi has worked marvels for the show and is being immensely loved by fans.

How Surbhi aced the "Mirchi wala" scene?

Surbhi always shares the most recent updates directly from her show's sets. Be it sharing pictures and recordings of the show, or the BTS scenes, Surbhi realises how to keep her fans glued to her Instagram account.

Recently, Surbhi shared a video where she was seen shooting a troublesome scene. For that particular sequence, Surbhi was needed to eat green chillies. Instead of faking it, the actor really ate four green chillies to make the scene look authentic. Surbhi revealed how she was crying after eating 4 cillies in the caption.

She captioned How to ace MIRCHI Khaane wala scene.. okay i am dying in this .. my eyes my nose and everything else is watering 😂 this is asli theeki wali dark green chili and i had 4 of those. Watch the video below:

The medical drama show Sanjivani 2 also stars Surbhi, Mohnish Bahl, Namit, Gurdeep Kohli, and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. Sanjivani 2 is a spin-off of Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gayye. Before Sanjivini 2, Surbhi was last seen in Ishqbaaz wherein she played the role of Anika.

The first Sanjivani was launched in 2002 and it featured Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Rupali Ganguly, and Mohnish Behl in the lead. The show was loved by many. After the success of Sanjivani, the producers of the show came with its continuation titled Dill Mill Gayye in 2007. The medical drama had Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Shilpa Anand in lead roles.

