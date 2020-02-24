Surbhi Chandna Vs Erica Fernandes: Who Do You Think Rocked The White Blazer Look Better?

Surbhi Chandna is known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz and Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. The TV actress Surbhi Chandna, who won the title of fifth Sexiest Asian Female Of 2019. Her Instagram posts give everyone outfit goals. Be it a traditional or a classy look, Surbhi Chandna will tell how to kill it in each clothing. However, there is another actor, who is matching upto her fashion game and that is Erica Fernandes.

Talking about Erica Fernandes, she is an Indian actress and model known for her role as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica Fernandes has consistently wowed her fans with her fashion choices and outfits.

Surbhi Chandna or Erica Fernandes - From who would you like to copy the white blazer outfit look

Surbhi Chandna recently posted an image in which she is seen wearing a white blazer with profound neck and white pants. Her wet hair makes the overall look much better. She looks dazzling with dark red lipstick. She captioned the picture as Hello Hello A tad bit late but may WE all have a KICKASS 2020. See the picture underneath:

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes too wore a long white blazer dress with a thigh-high cut. She wore basic jewel studs along with the dress. She matched it with burgundy stilettos and kept her hair open. Erica wore red lipstick and it's doing marvels to enhance her overall look.

