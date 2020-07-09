Surbhi Chandna Shakes A Leg To 'Thunder' And It Is Unmissable, Watch Video Here

Surbhi Chandna seems quite active on Instagram posting things about her day-to-day life even during the lockdown. The Sanjivani actor's latest post shows her shaking a leg to a song. Recently she posted a dance video on the song Thunder. Here's what it is about.

Surbhi Chandna reels to Thunder

On Surbhi Chandna's Instagram, the actor posted a video of herself. In it, she could be seen grooving to the song Thunder. Adding a caption, Surbhi wrote, "Reeling on Thunder". Take a look:

Reels is a new app which has been introduced in place of TikTok. The latter is banned because it is a Chinese app and Indian is currently at odds with the nation politically. Along with the TikTok, 58 other apps made in China.

Reels is available on Instagram for the users. Many celebrities made their debut on Reels recently and the app seems to have become an instant hit. Reels allows one to make small videos for entertainment.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna seems busy clicking selfies. The actor seems to have a selfie in every part of her house and in various outfits. Take a look:

In other news, Surbhi Chandna made her television debut in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma and then starred in Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. However, she received recognition for her part in the 2014 daily soap, Qubool Hai where she played a deaf character on screen. But it is for Ishqbaaaz that she truly seems to have become famous.

In Ishqbaaaz Surbhi Chandna played the love interest of Nakul Mehta's character which won her awards like Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award. Surbhi also starred in the spin-off of Ishqbaaaz called Dil Boley Oberoi. She also played Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Surbhi has also made her Bollywood debut in the movie, Bobby Jasoos which starred Vidya Balan in the lead.

