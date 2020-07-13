Surbhi Chandna's Quarantine Diaries All About Cooking, Singing And Working Out

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television personalities with a huge fan following on social media. These days in quarantine, the actor has been regularly posting about the daily activities she indulges in. Right from sharing about her workout routine to sharing what's cooking inside her kitchen, Surbhi Chadna shared everything about her quarantine tales, on her Instagram account. Here's all you need to know about Surbhi Chandna's quarantine diary:

Surbhi Chandna's quarantine diaries

Cooking

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is filled with a bunch of videos whilst cooking her favourite dish. She shared about her favourite south Indian cuisine as well as her favourite Thai dish. She also shared the recipe of her favourite buttermilk. Along with the video, Surbhi also shared the number of benefits buttermilk has and revealed how she has been drinking it since her childhood and how it is one of her favourite drinks.

Apart from cooking and indulging in her favourite dishes, Surbhi Chandna spends most of her time working out and burning her calories. She shared this fun clip of her working out on her Instagram account. In the video, the actor shared how she spends her time in the evening, working out and burning her calories.

This video found on Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is a proof that the actor believes in productivity. She shared a video of her singing, surprising her fans. Along with the video, she shared that her head is spinning because of over-reading and over-watching and thus she spent some of her time singing her heart out. She sang the song Humsafar.

Surbhi Chandna found another way to keep herself busy in quarantine. She clicked a bunch of selfies at home and shared them on her account. She often dresses up in her most favourite outfits and takes pictures in her home, to post on her account.

Another activity that the actor loves enjoying during her lockdown is styling her outfits. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram has a number of videos in which she is seen designing her outfits. In the above post, Surbhi Chandna showed her fans different ways to style a scarf. In one of the videos, she also shared how to style a crop top.

