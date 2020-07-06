Surbhi Chandna’s Lockdown Selfies Serve As A Treat For The Sore Eyes; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna, who last enticed the audience with her impressive performance as Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani, is making waves with her stunning social media posts lately. Ever since the nationwide lockdown kicked in, the Ishqbaaaz actor has been leaving no stone unturned in keeping her fans glued to her social media. The gorgeous TV actor often takes to her social media to share some stunning pictures of herself which leave her die-fans wanting more of her lockdown diaries. But the actor often shares some lovely selfies of herself on her social media which leaves all the 'SCians' mesmerized. Here are some of the drool-worthy selfies of the actor which will drive away your lockdown blues.

Surbhi Chandna's lockdown selfies which are truly a visual delight

Ray Of Sunshine

Surbhi shared a radiant selfie of herself recently along with a beautiful caption. The actor can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and wavy locks in the beautiful picture. The Ishqbaaaz actor can be seen donning a black attire along with statement earrings.

But it was also her caption that stole the show in her post. She stated in the caption how this ongoing lockdown was much needed in her life. The actor also mentioned how whatever she picked up during this lockdown had her full attention and focus.

Eid Ka Chand

Surbhi sent all her fans into a frenzy when she shared her Eid look during the lockdown. The Sanjivani actor could be seen donning a traditional green attire. She further opted for dangler earrings and a maangtika with the entire look.

Surbhi also paired up the look with a green nose ring which further glams up the look. The actor's dewy makeup is truly making her look like a visual delight. Take a look at the pictures.

The Bombshell In Red

Trust the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor to raise the temperatures with these pictures. This series of selfies has her posing for some sultry selfies in red attire. Take a look at the pictures.

Vibrant Is The Word

Surbhi makes way for a pretty picture in this pink polka-dotted attire. The actor's wavy locks and statement earrings are further adding up to the glam quotient. Take a look at the actor's 'Work From Home' selfies.

