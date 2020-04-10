Surbhi Chandna's Exquisite Collection Of Kurtas Every Woman Must-have In Her Closet

Surbhi Chandna is among the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. She is widely popular for portraying Dr Ishani Arora in the medical drama Sanjivani. The actor is also popular for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. For those who do not know, she made her debut in the popular TV series, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Surbhi has appeared on several TV shows and has come a long way since then. The actor is also popular for her stylish looks which is evident in Surbhi Chandna's Instagram. The actor also has an exquisite collection of kurtas that she regularly flaunts on her Instagram. Below are some of her best looks in kurtas:

In this look, the actor is donning a rose coloured long kurta. Surbhi's style has always impressed her followers on Instagram. Check out some more photos on Surbhi Chandna's Instagram below.

In this look, the actor is donning a classic Indian-style red kurta. She has kept her hair wavy in this look, which goes well with the kurta.

In this look, the Sanjivani actor is wearing a bright yellow kurta. She is also seen serving her sharp and alluring looks. The actor's fashion game has always been on point, and this photo is a further testament to the same.

In this look, the actor is rocking a short kurta. Her short turquoise kurta looks vibrant and stylish. Surbhi is always at the peak of her style and this allows her to inspire her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

