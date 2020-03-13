Surbhi Chandna Introduces Her Pawsome Friend 'Handsome' To Her Instagram Family

Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram and introduced her fans to her new pet dog. The Sanjivani actor’s fans were all happy to see the newest addition to Surbhi Chandna’s life. Surbhi shared many pictures of her dog on her Instagram account and also added an adorable caption to this post.

Meet Surbhi Chandna’s 'Handsome' and pawsome friend

Surbhi Chandna is a known face in the television industry. Surbhi Chandna recently wrapped the shoot of her serial Sanjivani. But the TV actor made sure to do something productive in her break time. Surbhi Chandna recently introduced a new addition to her family on Instagram.

This newest addition to the Sanjivani actor’s family is none other than her new pet dog. Surbhi Chandna not only introduced her fans to her dog but also revealed his name. The Sanjivani actor named her pet dog Handsome. Surbhi Chandna’s dog is a golden retriever.

In this particular Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna is sporting a blue striped top and a pair of ripped jeans. The Sanjivani actor chose to keep her overall makeup minimal and just added a blue eyeliner to her eyes. Talking about Surbhi Chandna’s Handsome boy, the dog was sporting a colourful collar on his neck. The Sanjivani actor also created an Instagram account for her new friend.

Surbhi also added the sweetest caption to her Instagram post. The Sanjivani actor wrote, “A Doggu Can Just Fix Without You Ever Saying A Word. Dogs Be my Favourite People #happyplace #goldenretriever. Debuting on my page and making it look #pawsome @handsome_thegoldenfluff”. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post here.

