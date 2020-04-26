Surbhi Chandna's Fetish For Voguish Headbands Is Evident From THESE Photos; Take A Look

Surbhi Chandna, who is currently enjoying her quarantine time due to lockdown amid corona scare, is one of the much-talked-about small-screen actors. Known for her stupendous acting skills and impeccable taste in fashion, Surbhi Chandna enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. Some of her best works include Sanjivani, Ishqbaaz, and Qubool Hai.

Read: Lesser Known Facts About 'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna You Probably Didn't Know About

Talking about social media, Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is full of her stunning pictures. But one thing we could not fail to notice is Surbhi's fetish for quirky looking headbands. So much so that Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is filled with her pictures donning some stylish headbands. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna's obsession with stylish headbands

In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram photo, the Sanjivani actress looks gorgeous as she poses with her multi-coloured headband.

Read: Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest Instagram Post

Out of all Surbhi Chandna's Instagram photos where she can be seen sporting headbands, this one is our most favourite. The Ishqbaaz actor looks flawlessly radiant in this selfie and her voguish headband truly draws one's attention.

Read: Surbhi Chandna Dazzles In A Modern & Shimmery Wine-coloured Sari; See Pics

Surbhi looks adorable in this black headband, she can be seen dazzling us with her endearing smile in this photo.

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

In Surbhi Chandna's Instagram pic, the Qubool Hai actor looks in a happy space, as she enjoys a home-cooked meal during the quarantine period. Do not forget to miss her yellow printed headband.

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Read: Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna; A Look At TV Actors Who Transformed From 'bahu' To 'babe'

One can witness the Dr Ishani of Sanjivani's million-dollar smile in this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram photo. She looks uber-chic in this cute blue headband with white polka dots.

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.