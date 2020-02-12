Surbhi Chandna Dazzles In A Modern & Shimmery Wine-coloured Sari; See Pics

Since the time Surbhi Chandna has dipped her toes into the world of entertainment, she has been the talk of the town. The Qubool Hai actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Surbhi enjoys a massive fanbase on social media.

In fact, recently she bagged a place for herself in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, wherein she held the 5th spot. This is a huge achievement in itself.

Surbhi Chandna is considered as one of the most sought after names in the Indian television industry. Currently, she's seen in Star Plus's popular drama series Sanjivani, where she plays the role of a rational doctor. Her character of Dr. Ishani Arora has garnered a lot of appreciation for her from her admirers.

The actor is known for her impeccable sense of style. Her voguish outfits never fail to impress us. Recently, Surbhi Chandna shared a picture of her in a modern style. The actor not only looked breathtaking in it but carried the ethnic attire beautifully. Take a look-

Surbhi Chandna stuns in a shimmery wine coloured sari

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is filled with her photos in alluring outfits. In this post shared by Surbhi, the Ishqbaaz actor is looking stunning in a shimmery wine shade sari.

Surbhi Chandna wore this sari with a matching halter blouse. She kept her hair open with a middle parting and opted for subtle makeup and nude lips.

The gorgeous actor accessorised her modern look with matching bangles and a watch. Surbhi's earrings are complementing her overall look beautifully.

Surbhi wore this sari for a special episode of her ongoing drama series Sanjivani. The way Surbhi is carrying herself in this sari is truly admirable.

