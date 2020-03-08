Lesser Known Facts About 'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna You Probably Didn't Know About

Since the time Surbhi Chandna has dipped her toes into the world of entertainment, she has been the talk of the town. The Ishqbaaz actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The actor also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. She is also considered as one of the most sought after names in the Indian television industry.

Image Credit: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Currently, Surbhi is seen in Star Plus's popular drama series Sanjivani, where she plays the role of a doctor. Her character of Dr Ishani Arora has garnered a lot of appreciation for her from her admirers.

In fact, recently she bagged a place for herself in the 'Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women' list, wherein she held the 5th spot. This is a huge achievement in itself.

However, there are certain lesser-known facts about Surbhi Chandna we bet you had no idea about. Let's take a look at them-

Surbhi Chandna lesser-known facts

Ishqbaaz not her debut show as a lead

Surbhi Chandna's stellar performance in drama series Ishqbaaz made her climb the ladder of popularity like nobody. Within a short span of time, she became a household name. But it was not her debut show as a lead actor. It was Qubool Hai in which Surbhi Chandna debuted, essaying the role of a mute girl. She was a parallel lead along with Surbhi Jyoti, with whom she again shared the screen space in Ishqbaaz.

Image Credit: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna did a cameo in 'Bobby Jasoos'

Vidya Balan played a protagonist in the 2014 comedy film Bobby Jasoos. It is lesser-known fact that the Sanjivani actor played a cameo in the film, but her performance went unnoticed.

The actor featured in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma'

Surbhi Chanda featured in a TV show in the year 2009. The Sanjivani actor played a salesgirl in the comedy-drama series for some time. Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma is the longest-running show on SAB TV.

She is rumoured to be in a steady relationship

Image Credit: @nakuul_surbhi fc Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is rumoured to be in a steady relationship with Karan Sharma for over four years now. In fact, the Sanjivani actor often shares pictures with him on social media. Karan Sharma is not from the TV industry. He is a businessman.

Surbhi Chandna is a foodie in real-life and loves to eat

Dr Ishani of Sanjivani aka Surbhi Chandna is a foodie and loves to eat in real-life. Reportedly, she loves to gorge on chaats and other savoury snacks.

