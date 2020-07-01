Surbhi Chandna's List Of Awards And Accolades For Her Commendable Work Over The Years

Surbhi Chandna, the popular TV celebrity is an active social media user and was last seen in the TV show Sanjeevani. She has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry and is also praised for her stellar work. Surbhi Chandna is not only a great actor but also has an amazing and sartorial fashion choice. The actor's sense of style is incomparable and often fans love to take fashion cues from her looks.

Surbhi Chandna has been extremely active on social media during the lockdown period and keeps on posting interesting and encouraging posts that are always showered with immense love and positive response from her fans. Fans have loved her character, ‘Anika’ in the popular daily soap, Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. For Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chadnaa garnered numerous awards. Here we take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s awards and nomination throughout her career so far-

YEAR AWARD TITLE AWARD NAME WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2017 Asian Viewers Television Awards Actress of the Year Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2017 Star Parivaar Awards Favourite Naya Sadasya (Female) Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2017 Star Parivaar Awards Favourite Digital Sadasya (Female) Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2017 Star Parivaar Awards Favourite International Jodi Ishqbaaaz (2016) Shared with: Nakuul Mehta 2018 Star Parivaar Awards Most Stylish Sadasya Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2018 Star Parivaar Awards Favourite Digital Jodi Ishqbaaaz (2016) Shared with: Nakuul Mehta 2018 Indian Television Academy Awards, India Best Actress - Popular Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2018 Asian Viewers Television Awards Actress of the Year Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2019 Gold Awards Special Award Most Stylish Actress Shared the award with 'Erica Fernandes' 2019 Lions Gold Awards Best Actress - Critics (Television Award) Ishqbaaaz (2016)

YEAR AWARD TITLE AWARD NAME NOMINATIONS (WORK APPRECIATED) 2016 Asian Viewers Television Awards Best Actress Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2017 Indian Television Academy Awards, India Best Actress - Popular Ishqbaaaz (2016) 2019 Indian Telly Awards Best Actress Ishqbaaaz (2016)

Surbhi has been experimenting with a lot of things amid the lockdown like cooking, home exercising, celebrating certain festivals and moments at home with family, fitness mantras, and giving her fans ideas to increase immunity and stay safe and healthy at home. Surbhi Chandna keeps on posting and sharing with us all her lockdown moments through her Instagram posts. Have a look at some of them-

