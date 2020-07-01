Last Updated:

Surbhi Chandna's List Of Awards And Accolades For Her Commendable Work Over The Years

Surbhi Chandna's list of awards and accolades that she received for her commendable work throughout her career. Check out the list here

Written By
Chitra Jain
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, the popular TV celebrity is an active social media user and was last seen in the TV show Sanjeevani. She has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry and is also praised for her stellar work. Surbhi Chandna is not only a great actor but also has an amazing and sartorial fashion choice. The actor's sense of style is incomparable and often fans love to take fashion cues from her looks.

Also read | Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai: Here's What TV Celebs Were Doing On Weekend

Surbhi Chandna has been extremely active on social media during the lockdown period and keeps on posting interesting and encouraging posts that are always showered with immense love and positive response from her fans. Fans have loved her character, ‘Anika’ in the popular daily soap, Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. For Ishqbaaaz,  Surbhi Chadnaa garnered numerous awards. Here we take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s awards and nomination throughout her career so far-

Also read | Surbhi Chandna Vs Hina Khan: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Pink Pastel Dress Better?

Surbhi Chandna's list of awards and accolades throughout her career-

YEAR

AWARD TITLE

AWARD NAME

WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)

2017

Asian Viewers Television Awards

Actress of the Year

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

 

2017

Star Parivaar Awards

Favourite Naya Sadasya (Female)

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2017

Star Parivaar Awards

Favourite Digital Sadasya (Female)

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2017

Star Parivaar Awards

Favourite International Jodi

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

Shared with:

Nakuul Mehta

2018

Star Parivaar Awards

Most Stylish Sadasya

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2018

Star Parivaar Awards

Favourite Digital Jodi

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

Shared with:

Nakuul Mehta

2018

Indian Television Academy Awards, India

Best Actress - Popular

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2018

Asian Viewers Television Awards

Actress of the Year

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2019

Gold Awards

Special Award

Most Stylish Actress

Shared the award with 'Erica Fernandes'

2019

Lions Gold Awards

Best Actress - Critics

(Television Award)

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Perfect Candid Shots To Take Posing Cues From: See Pictures Here

YEAR

AWARD TITLE

AWARD NAME

NOMINATIONS (WORK APPRECIATED)

2016

Asian Viewers Television Awards

Best Actress

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2017

Indian Television Academy Awards, India

Best Actress - Popular

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

2019

Indian Telly Awards

Best Actress

Ishqbaaaz (2016)

Surbhi has been experimenting with a lot of things amid the lockdown like cooking, home exercising, celebrating certain festivals and moments at home with family, fitness mantras, and giving her fans ideas to increase immunity and stay safe and healthy at home. Surbhi Chandna keeps on posting and sharing with us all her lockdown moments through her Instagram posts. Have a look at some of them-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Dad A Must-see For Fans

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all