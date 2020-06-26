Surbhi Chandna's Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Dad A Must-see For Fans

Surbhi Chandna is counted amongst the most familiar faces in Tellyland. The talented small-screen diva is known for her brilliant acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks. Surbhi recently took her Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture with her darling father with a heartfelt message. Take a look at this super-cute Surbhi Chandna's Instagram pic, and see what she wrote-

Surbhi Chandna's adorable throwback picture with her father

On the occasion of Father's Day 2020, Surbhi Chandna shared this endearing throwback picture with her father on her Instagram. The Sanjivani actor looks cute as a button in this throwback picture. In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram photo, one can see Surbhi leaning on her daddy and adorably hugging him, while he's busy talking over the phone.

However, one thing that drew our attention the most is the way Ishqbaaaz actor is posing for the camera even as a toddler. Her father, C.P Chandna is also posing with his child in the utmost flattering way. Surbhi Chandna is wearing a pretty red and white horizontal striped ensemble in this throwback picture. Not to her miss her sweet tiny high pony.

Along with posting this throwback childhood picture, the Qubool Hai star also wrote a heartfelt message for her daddy. Surbhi Chandna wrote "Daddys Little Girl Always, Happy PitaShri Day Dadu aka CP aka DON- DAD", and wished her beloved parent a very happy Father's Day in her own unique way. Chandna also thanked her father for his undying support and best wishes for her. Check out her latest family picture.

Apart from this, Surbhi Chandna was recently in news for resuming work during unlock 1. The stunning actor recently faced the camera after months for a print-ad photo-shoot. In an interview with a leading media portal, Surbhi talked about her surreal experience of shooting during the ongoing COVID-19 havoc.

She said though it felt different, and the fact that all the people involved in the campaign took all the necessary precautions was quite relieving. From regular sanitisation to wearing masks, everything was kept in mind. Only while facing the camera, and makeup Surbhi Chandna didn't wear the mask, but otherwise she kept the mask throughout, revealed the actor.

