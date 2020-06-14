Surbhi Chandna's Post On Lockdown Life Is Quite Relatable, Here's Why

Versatile actor Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Sanjivani essaying the role of Dr.Ishani is one of the most talked-about television stars. The stunning actor is a popular name in Tellyland, who enjoys a humongous fanbase on social media. Her digital family on Instagram alone is 2.6 million.

Surbhi Chandna recently took her Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of herself while enjoying her quarantine period, but what caught our attention the most is the caption of her post, which is quite relatable. Here's what she wrote.

Surbhi Chandna's Post On Lockdown Life Is Quite Relatable

The Ishaqbaaz actor lately shared some gorgeous images of herself on her Instagram. But apart from Surbhi's beautiful photos, we couldn't fail to notice the hysterical caption attached to them.

She wrote " I just wokeup and i am too sleepy for a caption #okbye #lockdownlife #swipeleft". As we all are currently following social distancing and yet locked in our houses, this Surbhi Chandna's latest Insta caption becomes all the more relatable.

Sleeping, waking up, eating, getting dressed then going back sleep again has been a routine for many during the lockdown, and its the same for Chandna as well. In her Insta caption, Surbhi said that she's too sleepy to write a caption, even though she just woke up. As hilarious as this may sound, but it is the reality nowadays. Coming back to Surbhi Chandna, the Qubool Hai actor looked really pretty in these photos.

Surbhi Chandna can be seen donning a stylish strappy top and a pair of blue mildly distressed denim. With hues of blue and green, this entire casual ensemble of Surbhi Chandna is ideal for summers. She kept her makeup dewy and very refreshing with matte pink lip-tone and lots of mascara. But it is her uber-chic hairdo with adorable hairclips on both the sides that grabbed all the attention.

Recently, news of Surbhi Chandna playing the parallel lead with Hina Khan in Naagin 5 has been doing the rounds. Ekta Kapoor announced on social media that her popular fantasy drama Naagin will be coming up with the latest edition in the upcoming days. However, no confirmation on the same has come from Surbhi Chandna's end yet. However, if it does then Naagin 5 will be Surbhi Chandna's first show with Ekta Kapoor.

