Surbhi Chandna's Hilarious Throwback Video From 'Ishqbaaaz' Will Leave You In Splits

Surbhi Chandna is considered as one of the most popular female actors of the small-screen. The stunning actor was last seen mesmerising the audience as doctor Ishani in Sanjivani. Post the lockdown, Surbhi has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The versatile television actress recently took her Instagram to share a hysterically funny throwback video from her famous show Ishqbaaaz, which shouldn't be missed. Have a look-

Surbhi Chandna's Hilarious Throwback Video From Ishqbaaaz

Ishaqbaaaz is Surbhi Chandna's most successful show ever. The diva essayed the iconic character of a chirpy yet fierce Anika in the Indian drama series, which topped the TRP charts over months. A few days back, Surbhi Chandna shared this super fun video clip from her television series, wherein Surbhi (Anika) is dressed as an old woman, but as soon as she hears a peppy dance number, she simply forgets about her disguised look and starts dancing in full throttle.

In this throwback video, you can also see other characters of the show, including the three Oberoi brothers, Gauri and Bhavya. The video clip is from a wedding function, wherein Gauri is set to marry someone and to stop her Anika, and the Oberoi brothers disguise in different looks. However, Anika's impromptu dance, draws attention to her, because of her energetic dance steps as an old woman. It is a fun video, where Surbhi Chandna as Anika does a spectacular job.

Not to miss how Nakkul Mehta (Shivaay) dressed as a Sardar stops Anika from dancing like a teenager. Ishqbaaaz recently clocked four years and the much-loved lead pair of the show, Surbhi Chandna and Nakkul Mehta celebrated the occasion by sharing some adorable posts on their social media. On Surbhi Chandna's Instagram, the gorgeous actor shared a still from the show, whereas Nakkul shared a superb fan-edit. Take a look-

On the work front, news about Surbhi Chandna playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's highly anticipated Sci-Fi drama Naagin 5 has been doing the rounds. If the collaboration happens, it will be Surbhi's first show with Balaji Television. However, no confirmation from the Oubool Hai actor has been done yet.

