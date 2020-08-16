Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana S Kumra, Ashlesha Savant: Who Styled B&W Lining Sari Better?

Donning fashionable traditional attires has in been in trend for Indian celebs for quite some time now. Be it a designer saree attached with a quirky blouse or a voguish lehenga, Indian divas sure know the art of styling. Interestingly, there are also occasions when actors either wear strikingly similar style apparels or somewhat identical designs.

We came across three pretty actors who wore similar striped sarees on different occasions in different hues and also posted their photos on social media. These divas are Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana S Kumra, and Ashlesha Savant. But, whose saree had a better styling? Check out for yourself-

Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana Kumara Or Aslesha Savant: Whose Saree You Like More?

Surbhi Jyoti

Tellyland's popular actress Surbhi Jyoti is an absolute stunner. The gorgeous Naagin actress often makes heads turn whenever she steps outside her humble abode. In this Instagram picture shared by Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actor looks ravishing in this black and white lining saree.

The embroidered multi-coloured traditional blouses matched perfectly with the border of Surbhi's stylish saree. Jyoti accessorised her look with white bangles and tassle earnings in the same shade. For makeup, she kept her statement black smokey eye makeup on and opted for a nude matte lip-tone which looks really pretty on the Tanhaiyan actor.

Aahana S Kumra

Bollywood actor Aahana S Kumra is known for her bold sartorial choices and edgy fashion picks. Aahana S Kumra on the occasion of Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020 ceremony wore this breathtaking lining design saree. With hues of purple on the blouse and border, the contrast in Aahana S Kumar's attire is outstanding. The pop of purple mixed with black and white stripes design looks very elegant on the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress.

For hair, Aahana S Kumra opted for an all tied up hair bun look with a side parting. She kept her makeup minimalistic with just a bold lip colour and winged liner. To complete her traditional yet fascinating look, the Khuda Haafiz actress wore black pumps and matching oversized studded earrings.

Ashlesha Savant

Aslesha Savant is one of the most good-looking actresses on Indian television who is also considered as a fashion icon. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Ashlesha Savant opted for quite a similar lining saree like that of Surbhi Jyoti, the only major difference being the blouse colour and design. Her's was an outlandish white and black lining saree combined with a sleeveless black blouse which looks attractive and accentuates her overall look.

For hair, Ashlesha Savant opted for a high ponytail and kept her makeup matte with red lip shade. For accessories, Ashlesha Savant chose to wear a petite pair of white drop earrings and, a statement bangle in one hand. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress looks very beautiful in this black and white lining saree.

