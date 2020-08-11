Ankita Lokhande & NOT Deepika Padukone Was Farah Khan's First Choice For 'Happy New Year'

In the year 2014 released Deepika Padukone's dance drama flick Happy New Year with a magnanimous ensemble cast. It was the second collaboration of Farah Khan and Deepika post her debut film Om Shanti Om. But, did you know that Pavitra Rishta fame actress Ankita Lokhande was Farah's first choice to play Mohini's character in Happy New Year and not Deepika Padukone? However, if that was the case then why was Anikta never approached for it and, what went wrong? Read here.

Ankita Lokhande was Farah Khan's first choice as Mohini

Ankita Lokhande was a massive star on the small screen in 2014. She was essaying the role of Archana in the iconic show Pavitra Rishta. And, her relationship with her reel-co-star turned real-love interest Sushant Singh Rajput was the talk of the town. The couple were inseparable then and were considered one of Tellyland's power couple. Farah Khan too was aware of Ankita Lokhande's popularity and wanted to rope in her to play the female lead in her upcoming comedy-dance-drama titled Happy New Year.

However, as per reports, speculations about Ankita Lokahnde's starry tantrums and fat-paycheque made the Main Hoon Na director drop her idea of casting Ankita in her next Bollywood film. And, eventually, Ankita Lokhande never got a chance to even be approached for HPY. Later, Deepika Padukone came on board and played the role of adorable Mohini in the Farah Khan film.

Deepika Padukone in Happy New Year gave an exceptional performance in the popular movie and her dialogue "Eazy Lagta Hai Mohini Ka Dance" became quite a rage with the masses. Ankita Lokhande, on the other hand, made an impressive debut in the world of Hindi Cinema with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. She played a significant role in the epic-drama and was highly lauded for her performance in the commercially successful movie.

Post, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita Lokhanade also featured in 2020's much-awaited Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. Ankita played the role of Ritesh Deshmukh's onscreen wife in the movie and gave a memorable performance.

