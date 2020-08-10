Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Or Mouni Roy: Who Styled Pastel Yellow Saree Better?

Stylish traditional attires are quite popular amongst Indian celebs. On several occasions, be it award ceremonies, film promotions, or casual outings etc. spotting famous personalities in fashionable Indian outfits is not a rare sight. Divas like Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy and Anita Hassanandani all have played the lead role in Naagin show on the small screen. But, apart from the Naagin-connect, these three stunners also share a common fetish for the modern-sarees.

Interestingly, on different occasions, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and, Mouni Roy posted gorgeous pictures on their respective Instagram handles, donning strikingly identical pastel yellow sarees. But, whose pastel saree you like more is something you can decide after looking at these pics.

Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy: Whose Pastel Yellow Saree You Like More?

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti looks majestic in this chic pastel yellow net saree. With heavy embroidery work on the entire saree and a matching sleeveless blouse, this ethnic look of Surbhi Jyoti is quite endearing. For makeup, Surbhi opted her statement black smokey eyes and nude lip-tone combination. The Qubool Hai actor kept her hair sleek and straight which totally complements her attire. For accessories, the Naagin 3 star opted for a pair of chunky traditional earrings and multiple golden bangles in both hands.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is someone who carries her sarees like a pro. This pretty actor sure knows the art of styling her sarees and it is evident from the way she added drama to her pastel blouse. The golden tassels attached to her blouse are looking quite elegant. Anita Hassananadani's saree is made of pure net fabric. The simple border is pairing well with her outlandish blouse. For makeup, Anita opted a simple minimalistic base, contoured cheekbones, shimmery eye makeup and matte pink lipstick. Similar to Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani too kept her hair open.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy in this Instagram picture of hers looks breathtaking. Her graceful pastel yellow saree and traditional neckpiece is certainly adding a lot of panache to her Indian outfit. Not to miss Mouni's gajra beautifully pinned in her voluminous hair bun. Mouni Roy wore this sare for a Diwali function as per her Insta caption. And, one can't fail to adore this ethnic look after looking at it.

