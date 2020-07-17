Aahana Kumra 'troubled' by housing society for feeding strays, sends SOS to Maneka Gandhi

The COVID-19 lockdown brought out challenges not just for the humans, but also animals. Many celebrities had urged their fans and followers to help the strays during the pandemic, as restrictions made it hard for everyone to venture out to feed them. Mohit Chauhan was among the stars who had made headlines for feeding dogs for over 100 days in Delhi, but it seems some are facing hassles while doing so.

READ: After Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan Expresses Displeasure On Yulin Fest, Says '#StopYulin'

Aahana Kumra recently claimed that she had to face ‘trouble’ from her building society in Mumbai for feeding strays who live on the building premises. The actor wrote that they had been feeding the strays for four months in the pandemic, but there was ‘trouble everyday.’ The Lipstick Under My Burkha star tagged People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi, who is known to raise animal welfare issues, and sought their help.

Here’s the tweet

Need help with my building society. Constantly being troubled by our society for feeding strays during the pandemic who live on our premises. We have been feeding them for the last 4 months and everyday there's trouble SOS @PetaIndia @Manekagandhibjp ma'am we need your help! 🙏 — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 16, 2020

The PETA handle responded and urged Aahana to contact them on their emergency number.

Kindly call our emergency helpline number at 9820122602 to report the issue or DM your contact details so we can get in touch with you. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 16, 2020

Many other stars have been vocal about the ill-treatment of animals, especially dogs during the pandemic. Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan had vented out against the 10-day dog meat festival in China’s Yulin, while many celebrities had expressed their displeasure at the transport of dogs to Nagaland, allegedly to be sold as meat. There was also intense outrage over the death of an elephant in Kerala, after it was consumed an pineapple stuffed with crackers.

READ: Pregnant Elephant's Death: Maneka Gandhi's Website Hacked Over Mallapuram Comments

Meanwhile, Aahana recently featured in the web series Betaal. She had featured in the role of an officer in the zombie thriller series that had released on Netflix. She will next be seen in Khuda Haafiz, opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

READ:Saroj Khan Passes Away: Kritika Kamra, Aahana Kumra, Kunal Kohli & Others Pay Tribute

READ:Aahana Kumra Speaks Up On Not Being Informed About The Major Disney+Hotstar Announcement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.